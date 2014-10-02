Video

The yellow ribbon, along with the umbrella, has become a symbol for the thousands of protestors taking park in the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong.

Most of them wear it pinned to their shirts and tie them around trees in the government complex.

But after days of disruption to parts of the financial district and other major areas of the city, some are saying enough in enough.

They have taken to sporting blue ribbons, the colour of the local police uniforms, in response and calling for peace and a return to normalcy.