The record-breaking firework in Japan
New world record for the heaviest firework in Japan

A new world record has been set for the heaviest firework in the city of Konosu in Saitama Prefecture, Japan.

The 460kg rocket was launched as part of a festival and exploded into a rosette of light measuring 800m in diameter.

The record was certified by a Guinness World Records official.

  • 12 Oct 2014
