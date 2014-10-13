Kim Jong-un and members of the North Korean military
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Kim Jong-un 'healthy', ambassador tells BBC

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un is healthy, the country's ambassador has said, despite the leader's non-appearance in public since September.

Ambassador Hyon Hak Bong also said the American missionary, Kenneth Bae, was being held in what he called a "reform institution".

Stephen Evans reports.

  • 13 Oct 2014
Go to next video: Where is North Korea's Kim Jong-un?