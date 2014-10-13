Media player
Kim Jong-un 'healthy', ambassador tells BBC
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un is healthy, the country's ambassador has said, despite the leader's non-appearance in public since September.
Ambassador Hyon Hak Bong also said the American missionary, Kenneth Bae, was being held in what he called a "reform institution".
Stephen Evans reports.
13 Oct 2014
