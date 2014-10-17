Survivors of the blizzards which hit trekkers on the Annapurna trail
Nepal blizzards: Rescue teams at Himalayan pass

Search and rescue teams have been spending a third day looking for survivors of a severe storm on a popular hiking trail in Nepal.

At least 29 people have already died and 220 have been rescued but many are still missing, with officials warning the number of those killed could rise.

The bad weather hit the trekkers on the popular Annapurna trail on Tuesday.

Andrew North reports.

