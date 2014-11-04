Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hong Kong murders: Family mourns death of Sumarti Ningsih
The father of one of the women found murdered in the Hong Kong flat of a British banker has said the family is struggling to come to terms with her death.
"It is very difficult for us to bear this news," Ahmad Kaliman told the BBC.
His daughter Sumarti Ningsih was one of two women who were found dead in the Hong Kong apartment of 29-year-old Rurik Jutting, from Surrey.
On Monday he was remanded in custody after being charged with murder.
The BBC's Karishma Vaswani reports from the island of Java.
-
04 Nov 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-29892931/hong-kong-murders-family-mourns-death-of-sumarti-ningsihRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window