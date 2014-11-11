Putin rebuffed by China's First Lady

Video

Russian President draped his shawl across China's First Lady Peng Liyuan, but she declined his help and removed it.

They were sitting next to one another at the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation (Apec) summit near Beijing.

Mr Putin was trying to prevent the wife of Chinese Premier Xi Jinping from getting cold during a firework display at the Bird's Nest stadium.

The gesture seemed initially well-received but Peng Liyuan swiftly thought better of accepting the shawl and took it off before having it taken away.