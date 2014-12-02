Divers examining what could be part of a medieval Chinese anchor
Archaeologists believe there could be thousands of wrecks off Vietnam's coastline.

Earlier this year a group of underwater archaeologists went diving off the country's central coast after training Vietnam's first underwater archaeologists.

They heard reports of a strange object embedded on the sea bed.

When they investigated, they concluded it could be part of a medieval Chinese anchor.

