Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Thailand murders: Two Burmese men charged with murder
A court has charged two Burmese men with the murder of two British tourists in Thailand earlier this year.
Zaw Lin and Win Zaw Htun, both 21, are accused of killing Hannah Witheridge and David Miller on the island of Koh Tao in September.
South-East Asia correspondent Jonathan Head told Breakfast News that questions remained over the way in which the case had been handled.
-
04 Dec 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-30325569/thailand-murders-two-burmese-men-charged-with-murderRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window