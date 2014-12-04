The bodies of Hannah Witheridge and David Miller were found on a Thai beach in September
A court has charged two Burmese men with the murder of two British tourists in Thailand earlier this year.

Zaw Lin and Win Zaw Htun, both 21, are accused of killing Hannah Witheridge and David Miller on the island of Koh Tao in September.

South-East Asia correspondent Jonathan Head told Breakfast News that questions remained over the way in which the case had been handled.

