Pakistani education campaigner Malala Yousafzai will receive the Nobel Peace Prize on Wednesday, in a joint award with Indian children's rights advocate Kailash Satyarthi.

Malala is now a global icon, but the BBC Urdu service discovered Malala and commissioned a diary from her in 2009, when the Taliban had taken over the SWAT valley and was shutting down girls' schools.

BBC Urdu service editor Aamer Ahmed Khan tells the story.