Pakistan school attack: Anger replaces fear over Taliban
The Pakistani military says it has killed nearly 60 militants in ground assaults and air strikes on Taliban units in the tribal region near the Afghan border.
The operations come days after Taliban suicide attackers killed nearly 150 people at a school in Peshawar, mostly children.
Shahzeb Jillani reports from Peshawar.
19 Dec 2014
