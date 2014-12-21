Indian Ocean tsunami: Aceh 10 years on

Video

The Indian Ocean tsunami of 2004 was one of the biggest natural disasters in recorded history.

A massive underwater earthquake generated a wave 20 to 30 metres high.

It hit land first in the Indonesian province of Aceh, then travelled across the Indian Ocean, devastating communities in Thailand, Sri Lanka and India.

But Aceh bore the brunt of the destruction, with entire towns and villages washed away and at least 160,000 people killed.

In the aftermath, $7bn (£4.5bn) in international aid was donated to rebuild the province.

Andrew Harding was in Aceh in the days and weeks following the tsunami. He has just been back to see how things have changed.