Thailand marks tsunami anniversary 10 years on
Thailand's prime minister has attended a ceremony marking 10 years since the Boxing Day tsunami which killed more than 200,000 people.
Prime Minister Chan-ocha laid a wreath for victims at the site of a beached police boat in Khao Lak, that has become a symbol of the disaster.
Thai police boat 813 was swept nearly 2km (1.2 miles) in from the sea at Bang Niang near Phuket.
26 Dec 2014
