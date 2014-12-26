Tsunami ceremony
Thailand marks tsunami anniversary 10 years on

Thailand's prime minister has attended a ceremony marking 10 years since the Boxing Day tsunami which killed more than 200,000 people.

Prime Minister Chan-ocha laid a wreath for victims at the site of a beached police boat in Khao Lak, that has become a symbol of the disaster.

Thai police boat 813 was swept nearly 2km (1.2 miles) in from the sea at Bang Niang near Phuket.

