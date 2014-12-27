Nicholas Haysom
'UN ready to help' Afghanistan find lasting peace

Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan Nicholas Haysom has said that the UN stands ready to help the country find a lasting political settlement.

Although the Taliban have stepped up their attacks, the stated aim of the country's new president is political engagement with the insurgents.

BBC World Affairs correspondent Mike Wooldridge asked Mr Haysom if he was playing a brokering role.

