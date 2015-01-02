Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
AirAsia QZ8501: Search teams find more bodies at sea
A total of 30 bodies have now been recovered from the Air Asia passenger jet that crashed on Sunday.
Rescuers have been working in the Java Sea, off Borneo - trying to pick up a signal from the plane's black box recorder.
Rupert Wingfield-Hayes reports.
-
02 Jan 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window