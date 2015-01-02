Stretcher team carrying body in body bag recovered from crash site of AirAsia flight QZ8501
AirAsia QZ8501: Search teams find more bodies at sea

A total of 30 bodies have now been recovered from the Air Asia passenger jet that crashed on Sunday.

Rescuers have been working in the Java Sea, off Borneo - trying to pick up a signal from the plane's black box recorder.

Rupert Wingfield-Hayes reports.

