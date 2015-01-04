Media player
Firefighters battle bushfires in southern Australia
Hundreds of firefighters are continuing to tackle some of the worst bushfires to hit South Australia for more than 30 years.
The hot, windy conditions that fanned the flames have eased, prompting officials to lower the danger level.
Jon Donnison reports.
04 Jan 2015
