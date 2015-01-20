Opposition MP tussling with security staff
Nepal MPs brawl in parliament over draft constitution

Nepal's parliament in Kathmandu descended into a brawl when opposition MPs tried to block the government from pushing through a draft of a new constitution.

Opposition MPs attacked the parliamentary speaker and broke chairs in protest against plans by the ruling coalition.

Several security guards were injured during the struggle.

Nepal has been attempting to draft a constitution since electing its first Constituent Assembly in 2008.

Kasia Madera reports.

