Washing machine rivals Samsung and LG head to court

Three executives from LG electronics are due to stand trial in South Korea after being accused of vandalising washing machines made by rival firm Samsung.

It is alleged they bent the doors of the machines at a trade show in Germany, But LG said the damage occurred because the model's hinges were weak.

The BBC's Stephen Evans in Seoul has more details.

  • 16 Feb 2015
