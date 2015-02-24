Media player
Sinkhole opens up beneath South Korean pedestrians
Local bus CCTV has caught the moment a sinkhole opened up in a pavement beneath two South Korean pedestrians.
Emergency workers rescued the man and woman, who were then taken to a nearby hospital in Seoul with minor injuries.
City officials and the Korean Geotechnical Society are looking into the cause of the sinkhole.
Yalda Hakim reports.
24 Feb 2015
