The search area for the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 will be doubled if nothing is found in the current search zone, officials say.

The announcement came from Australian, Malaysian and Chinese ministers meeting to discuss progress.

The plane, flying from the Malaysian capital to Beijing, disappeared on 8 March 2014 with 239 people on board.

Speaking after the meeting, Australian Deputy Prime Minister Warren Truss told journalists: "We are confident we have the best search equipment... if the plane is in the area, we will find it".