Thailand makes historic seizure of smuggled ivory
Customs officials in Thailand say they have made the biggest seizure of smuggled ivory in the country's history.
The consignment of elephant tusks weighed four tonnes and was tracked from the Democratic Republic of Congo over a two-month period.
Officials said the multi-million dollar haul was going to Laos, from where they believed it would be sold to customers across Asia.
Jonathan Head reports.
20 Apr 2015
