Rana Plaza building collapse
Rana Plaza: Union activists threatened in Bangladesh

Two years ago in Bangladesh a garment factory collapsed killing more than 1,000 workers.

At the time, the Rana Plaza tragedy caused a global outcry, highlighting the poor conditions for many textile workers in Bangladesh - but according to Human Rights Watch little has changed since.

Justin Rowlatt reports.

  • 23 Apr 2015
