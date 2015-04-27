Aerial view of Bhaktapur
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Aerial view of Nepal devastation following the earthquake

Police in Nepal say the death toll from Saturday's earthquake is more than 3,200.

There are fears that the figure could rise as search and rescue teams are yet to reach many rural parts of the country.

The recurrence of aftershocks has forced many people to spend a second night sleeping outdoors because of the continued fears of buildings collapsing.

  • 27 Apr 2015
Go to next video: World responds to Nepal crisis