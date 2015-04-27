Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Aerial view of Nepal devastation following the earthquake
Police in Nepal say the death toll from Saturday's earthquake is more than 3,200.
There are fears that the figure could rise as search and rescue teams are yet to reach many rural parts of the country.
The recurrence of aftershocks has forced many people to spend a second night sleeping outdoors because of the continued fears of buildings collapsing.
-
27 Apr 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-32477216/aerial-view-of-nepal-devastation-following-the-earthquakeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window