Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nepal earthquake: Growing anger over government response
There is growing frustration in Nepal at the pace of the relief effort after Saturday's devastating earthquake.
Survivors in some areas are angry that aid is not reaching them.
Richard Galpin reports.
-
29 Apr 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-32524738/nepal-earthquake-growing-anger-over-government-responseRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window