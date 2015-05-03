Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I impersonate boxer Manny Pacquiao'
Boxer Manny Pacquiao's rise from ''rags to riches'' has been mirrored by another Filipino, who makes a living impersonating the famous boxer.
Former factory worker Johnny Dagami has been making appearances as the sporting star for more than a decade.
''My life has changed, because we have the same face,'' he told the BBC in Manila.
-
03 May 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window