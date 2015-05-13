Media player
Afghanistan: Protecting women's rights
Afghanistan is often referred to as one of the most dangerous places in the world to be a woman.
Human rights activists estimate almost 60% of Afghan girls are married by the time they are 16, many by force or through arranged marriages.
As the Western presence in Afghanistan dwindles, fears are growing that any gains women have made in the last decade or so are at risk.
Shahzeb Jillani reports from the Western city of Herat.
13 May 2015
