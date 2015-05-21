Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Koalas on loan to Singapore Zoo from Australia
The Australian government has loaned four Koalas named Paddle, Chan, Pellita and Idalia to the Singapore government for six months.
It is a gift to the city state which celebrates the nation's 50th year of independence.
Sharanjit Leyl reports.
-
21 May 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window