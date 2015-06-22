Video

All six Taliban gunmen who attacked the Afghan parliament have been killed according to the interior ministry.

A car bomb was detonated outside the building in Kabul before attackers entered the parliament.

The Taliban say they carried out the attack to coincide with a vote to endorse a new defence minister, Massoom Stanekzai.

Harun Najafizada reports from Kabul, as army vehicles and the emergency services streak past on their way to the scene of the attack.