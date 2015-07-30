Indian protesters shout slogans during a protest against the death sentence of convicted bomb plotter Yakub Memon, a key plotter of the bomb attacks which killed hundreds in Mumbai in 1993, in New Delhi on July 27, 2015
Yakub Memon executed for 1993 Mumbai bombings

The man convicted and sentenced for financing serial bombings in Mumbai in March 1993 has been executed.

The Maharashtra state government confirmed that Yakub Memon had been hanged in Nagpur after India's supreme court turned down a final plea for reprieve.

The serial blasts killed 257 people and injured more than 700.

Yogita Limaye reports.

  • 30 Jul 2015