MH370: Relatives stage protest outside Malaysian embassy
Chinese relatives of passengers from missing flight MH370 have staged a protest at the Malaysian embassy in Beijing, demanding to go to Reunion where wreckage was found.
The families of those aboard have been angered by the apparent discrepancies in statements by French and Malaysian officials.
John Sudworth reports from Beijing.
07 Aug 2015
