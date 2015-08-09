Nagasaki survivor: 'Skin like a rag'

Video

A survivor of the Nagasaki bombing has been telling his story at a ceremony to mark its 70th anniversary.

Sumiteru Taniguchi, now 86, was out on his bike working as a postman when the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the city.

At least 70,000 people died in the attack, which came three days after another bomb was dropped on Hiroshima.

Memorial services have been taking place to commemorate the day.