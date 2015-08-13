Media player
Security services raid Myanmar government headquarters
Security services in Myanmar have carried out a raid on the headquarters of the military-backed ruling party in Myanmar.
Shwe Mann, who used to be part of the military council that ruled the country, has been ousted from his position, according to the ruling Union Solidarity and Development Party.
Jonathan Head reports from Bangkok.
13 Aug 2015
