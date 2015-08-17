Video

The polls have closed in Sri Lanka's general election, in which former President Mahinda Rajapaksa is hoping to return to office as prime minister.

Mr Rajapaksa suffered a shock defeat in snap presidential elections in January, losing out to his former health minister, Maithripala Sirisena.

Turnout has been high in a vote widely seen as a referendum on the controversial former leader.

Justin Rowlatt reports.