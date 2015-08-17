The former president Mahinda Rajapaksa
Sri Lanka elections: Polls close after 'peaceful' vote

The polls have closed in Sri Lanka's general election, in which former President Mahinda Rajapaksa is hoping to return to office as prime minister.

Mr Rajapaksa suffered a shock defeat in snap presidential elections in January, losing out to his former health minister, Maithripala Sirisena.

Turnout has been high in a vote widely seen as a referendum on the controversial former leader.

Justin Rowlatt reports.

