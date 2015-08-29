Media player
Video
Protests held demanding Malaysian PM's resignation
Thousands of anti-government protesters have gathered in Kuala Lumpur, demanding the resignation of the Malaysian prime minister.
Najib Razak denies allegations of corruption, sparked by a $700m (£455m) payment made to his bank account from unnamed foreign donors.
Despite a police ban a two-day rally against the government is going ahead.
Jennifer Pak reports.
29 Aug 2015
