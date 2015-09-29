Media player
Afghan President Ghani: 'Migrants believe streets of Europe are paved with gold'
A rose-tinted picture of life in Europe is just one of the factors enticing growing numbers of Afghans to migrate, the country's president has told the BBC.
Ashraf Ghani spoke to the BBC's Waheed Massoud in Kabul on the eve of his first year anniversary in office.
He also said that peace between Afghanistan and Pakistan was key to regional stability.
29 Sep 2015
