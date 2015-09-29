The Afghan Taliban has made territorial gains since the withdrawal of international troops at the end of last year.

This summer it announced that it had a new leader - Mullah Akhtar Mansour, following confirmation of the death of long-time leader Mullah Omar, who led the group for 20 years.

Peace talks with the Afghan government broke down in July and the militants seized the provincial capital Kunduz in September.

BBC Afghanistan reporter Daud Qarizadah explains the power structure of the group.