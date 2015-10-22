Media player
South East Asia haze: Orangutans at risk in Indonesia fires
Forest fires, often illegally started to clear land for planting, have been burning in Indonesia for months.
As well as the damage to the environment and the effects on people's health, the fires also threatening rare wildlife such as orangutans.
Rebecca Henschke has visited the Borneo Orangutan survival rehabilitation centre in Central Kalimantan - where fires are dangerously close.
22 Oct 2015
