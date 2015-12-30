Media player
President Hamid: 'We must protect Bangladesh's secularism'
Bangladesh will "protect its secularism", despite a series of attacks on religious figures and institutions, President Abdul Hamid has said.
The country has seen attacks on Shia Mosques and Christian priests, and at least five bloggers have been hacked to death - allegedly by Islamic militants.
Some analysts believe that Bangladesh is slowly moving to the situation which Pakistan and Afghanistan are facing.
Akbar Hossain reports.
30 Dec 2015
