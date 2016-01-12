Japanese man's Kiribati ping pong dream

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Japanese man's ping pong dreams for Kiribati
Quitting your job and moving far away to a tropical island is a pretty common daydream for office workers who are bored with their jobs.
But how about making the same move to coach a national sports team?
A Japanese overseas volunteer hopes to take Kiribati's ping pong team to the Olympics. But Kazuhide Yukinori, who is the team coach, is finding out that life on the tiny Pacific island isn't always easy.
Video by Tim McDonald
-
12 Jan 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window