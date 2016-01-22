Media player
President: 'No one else should solve Sri Lanka's problems'
The Sri Lankan president has rejected any international involvement in investigating alleged war crimes committed during the country's civil war.
Both the army and Tamil Tiger rebels face accusations of perpetrating crimes against humanity.
President Maithripala Sirisena says any investigation needs to be handled internally.
Charles Haviland reports.
