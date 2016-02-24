Media player
Victims of an acid attacks rebuild their lives
Every year hundreds of Indian women are victims of acid attacks and reported incidents are on the increase.
Very often men throw acid at women who reject their marriage offers or attempts to start sexual relationships.
One charity has devised a strategy to help survivors regain their confidence and rebuild their lives.
Naomi Grimley reports.
24 Feb 2016
