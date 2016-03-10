Old school building
Return to tsunami-hit coast of Japan

Five years ago, a giant earthquake and tsunami hit northeast Japan, leaving more than 18,000 people dead or missing.

The huge tsunami created by the magnitude-9 quake wiped out entire villages along the coastline.

BBC correspondent, Rupert Wingfield-Hayes, went back to one of the communities in Rikuzentakata to see how the town looks like five years on.

