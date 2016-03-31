Media player
President Ghani: 'No sympathy for Afghan migrants'
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani has taken a tough stance on the tens of thousands of his citizens who are fleeing the country to make the dangerous journey to Europe.
"I have no sympathy," he told the BBC's Yalda Hakim, while calling on his countrymen to remain in the war-ravaged nation and join in the effort to rebuild it.
31 Mar 2016
