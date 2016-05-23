Mai Khoi, a Vietnamese singer who tried to run for assembly but was blocked - May 2016
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Mai Khoi, Vietnamese singer not allowed to run for parliament

Mai Khoi, a Vietnamese musician, tried to run as a candidate for the country's National Assembly in Sunday's elections.

However, her application was rejected.

She is hoping to meet US President Barack Obama during his three-day visit to discuss what young people in Vietnam want.

  • 23 May 2016
Go to next video: How Vietnamese rap got political