Split image with President Obama and rapper Suboi
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

President Obama beatboxes for Vietnamese rapper Suboi

US President Barack Obama briefly beatboxed before an impromptu performance by Vietnamese rapper Suboi.

He was taking part in a Q&A session with young leaders in Ho Chi Minh City, to strengthen ties between the United States and Southeast Asia.

After Suboi performed a verse, she and Mr Obama discussed gender stereotypes in music.

  • 25 May 2016
Go to next video: What next for Obama in Vietnam?