Kazakhstan's 'Game of Thrones' to launch
Kazakhstan is preparing to launch its own version of the popular TV series Game of Thrones.
The idea was inspired in a very Game of Thrones-like fashion - by a political struggle.
Video produced by Abdujalil Abdurasulov
29 Aug 2016
