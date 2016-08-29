Kazakhstan's Game of Thrones
Kazakhstan's 'Game of Thrones' to launch

Kazakhstan is preparing to launch its own version of the popular TV series Game of Thrones.

The idea was inspired in a very Game of Thrones-like fashion - by a political struggle.

Video produced by Abdujalil Abdurasulov

  • 29 Aug 2016
