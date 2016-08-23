Media player
Who said Japan's politicians were boring?
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe appearing as Super Mario at the end of the Rio Olympics is only the latest in a series of quirky PR hits by bureaucrats in the country.
From local officials rapping the praises of their city, to establishment media organisations freshening up their image, grey suits and ties have given way to surf shorts, baseball caps, and even underpants.
Video: Simeon Paterson and Mariko Oi
23 Aug 2016
