'Rurik Jutting is an evil man'
British banker Rurik Jutting has been found guilty of murdering two Indonesian women in Hong Kong.
The BBC has spoken with the parents of one of the victims Sumarti Ningsih who lives in a rural village in Central Java.
08 Nov 2016
