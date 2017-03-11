Media player
Journalist returns from village raided by US Navy Seals
In late January US Navy Seals raided a Yemeni village in what was the Trump administration's first counter-terrorism operation.
One navy seal and a number of Yemeni civilians were killed.
US President Donald Trump said the mission was "highly successful".
Journalist Iona Craig travelled to the village to get their version of events.
(Photo: Children in the rubble of houses in the village of al Ghayil, Yemen Credit: Iona Craig/The Intercept/Pulitzer Center)
11 Mar 2017
