Villagers have been reacting to the dropping of the "mother of all bombs" in eastern Afghanistan.

The US military said it dropped the 9,800kg bomb on a tunnel complex used by IS in Nangarhar province,

Journalist Bilal Sarwary told the BBC's Newsday programme what he had heard from those close enough to feel the effects of the blast.

Image: US Air Force photo of a MOAB bomb test in Florida, 2003