Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
MOAB strike like 'doomsday', Afghan villagers say
Villagers have been reacting to the dropping of the "mother of all bombs" in eastern Afghanistan.
The US military said it dropped the 9,800kg bomb on a tunnel complex used by IS in Nangarhar province,
Journalist Bilal Sarwary told the BBC's Newsday programme what he had heard from those close enough to feel the effects of the blast.
Image: US Air Force photo of a MOAB bomb test in Florida, 2003
-
14 Apr 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window