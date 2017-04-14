Lynched for blasphemy in Pakistan

Media player
Pakistan blasphemy: The student lynched for being a humanist
Pakistani student Mashal Khan was killed by a mob on a university campus after being accused of blasphemy against Islam.
His father says there is no freedom of expression in the country.
Pakistan student killed over 'blasphemy'
Pakistan tackles Facebook on blasphemy
